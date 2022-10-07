Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $15.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 17.2% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 82,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 37.4% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 361,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 98,347 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

