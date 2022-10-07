Riverstone Advisors LLC Sells 418 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Riverstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. DigitalOcean accounts for approximately 1.1% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,636,000 after acquiring an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 289.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN traded down $3.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 20,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,461. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.58 and a beta of 1.45. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $133.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 16.59 and a quick ratio of 16.59.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,269 shares of company stock valued at $471,700. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.