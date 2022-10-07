Riverstone Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 102,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,138 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,882. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.91.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

