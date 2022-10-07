RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RMMZ stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

