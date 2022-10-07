RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on November 30th

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1062 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 29.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $372,000.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

