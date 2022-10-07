RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OPP opened at $9.54 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $15.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPP. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 59,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

