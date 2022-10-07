RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.48

Shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.48 and traded as low as $1.65. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 34,817 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47.

RiceBran Technologies ( NASDAQ:RIBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.61% and a negative net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $10.19 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

