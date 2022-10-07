Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €149.85 ($152.91) and last traded at €154.30 ($157.45). 288,829 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 160,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €161.50 ($164.80).

Rheinmetall Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €163.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €187.20.

Rheinmetall Company Profile



Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

