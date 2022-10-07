REU (BSC) Trading 34.7% Lower This Week (REU)

REU (BSC) (REU) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One REU (BSC) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. REU (BSC) has a total market cap of $15,888.77 and $10,203.00 worth of REU (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, REU (BSC) has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

REU (BSC) Token Profile

REU is a token. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2022. REU (BSC)’s total supply is 77,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,707,231,723 tokens. REU (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @reuearth. REU (BSC)’s official website is www.reu.earth.

Buying and Selling REU (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “REU (BSC) (REU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. REU (BSC) has a current supply of 77,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of REU (BSC) is 0.00000027 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $245.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.reu.earth/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REU (BSC) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REU (BSC) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REU (BSC) using one of the exchanges listed above.

