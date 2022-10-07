Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Posts Earnings Results

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $204.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Resources Connection Trading Down 9.9 %

RGP stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $546.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $23.18.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

In related news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 77,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,638,009.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 313,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,610,047.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $32,030.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 818,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,171,079.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.04% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 97.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 36,957 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 34.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 12.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 14.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

