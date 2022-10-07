Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 7th (1COV, ACAD, ACCD, ACGL, ADS, AEL, AIXA, AJB, AJG, ALEX)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 7th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €32.00 ($32.65) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $19.00 to $17.00.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $8.00 to $13.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.50 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $9.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $57.00 to $56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €179.00 ($182.65) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €33.00 ($33.67) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 270 ($3.26). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $208.00 to $215.00.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $159.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $125.00 to $102.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $122.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $100.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $68.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $86.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $135.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $80.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $80.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $107.00 to $70.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $90.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $250.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $285.00 to $232.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $27.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $14.50 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €660.00 ($673.47) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.50.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $189.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $180.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £125 ($151.04) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $275.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$50.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $84.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $32.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $244.00 to $218.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $153.00 to $162.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $160.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $10.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$108.00 to C$100.00.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $120.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $7.00 to $5.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $56.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $152.00.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $315.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $400.00 to $350.00. Guggenheim currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $112.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $187.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $75.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $336.00 to $291.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $335.00 to $297.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $90.00 to $100.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €25.20 ($25.71) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €35.00 ($35.71) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.45 to C$1.00.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $48.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $7.00 to $5.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Gym Group (LON:GYM) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 160 ($1.93). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

home24 (ETR:H24) was given a €7.50 ($7.65) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $81.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €174.00 ($177.55) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €175.00 ($178.57) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €140.00 ($142.86) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €205.00 ($209.18) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €40.00 ($40.82) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

IntegraFin (LON:IHP) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 350 ($4.23). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $117.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$23.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $23.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €650.00 ($663.27) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €35.00 ($35.71) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $23.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $21.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $450.00 to $400.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $24.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $15.50 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $33.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $68.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $14.00 to $12.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $182.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $182.00 to $220.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $540.00 to $460.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $140.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $365.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $186.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $43.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €840.00 ($857.14) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $25.00 to $22.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

National Grid (LON:NG.L) was given a GBX 1,070 ($12.93) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $35.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $10.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $54.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $48.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $63.00 to $58.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $107.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $270.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $97.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $80.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $51.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $52.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $118.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $9.75 to $8.50. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €76.00 ($77.55) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €90.00 ($91.84) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $130.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 90 ($1.09). Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 5,600 ($67.67) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,600 ($91.83) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $69.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$54.50 to C$55.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $13.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $232.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $385.00 to $323.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.00 to C$33.00.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $14.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $44.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €40.00 ($40.82) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $270.00 to $281.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $277.00 to $276.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $241.00 to $243.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €160.00 ($163.27) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $39.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $17.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €5.10 ($5.20) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $69.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.50.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $19.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $44.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $48.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $225.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 65 ($0.79). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2.50 to $1.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 116 ($1.40) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $74.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €85.00 ($86.73) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $37.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $49.00 to $36.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WeWork (NYSE:WE) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $42.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $109.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

