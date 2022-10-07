renBTC (RENBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.71 Million

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One renBTC token can now be purchased for about $19,753.11 or 1.00571269 BTC on exchanges. renBTC has a total market cap of $70.71 million and $46.23 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About renBTC

renBTC’s launch date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “renBTC (RENBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. renBTC has a current supply of 3,579.69855233. The last known price of renBTC is 20,020.72491744 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $1,172,671.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://renproject.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

