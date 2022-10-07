Reece Limited (ASX:REH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Reece Limited (ASX:REH – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 10th. This is a boost from Reece’s previous final dividend of $0.12.
Reece Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
About Reece
