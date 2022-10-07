RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Down 1.8 %

RDHL stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20.

Institutional Trading of RedHill Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 367,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 49,023 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

