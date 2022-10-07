Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 151,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,171,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDFN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Redfin from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.46.

Redfin Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Activity at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $606.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.37 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. Redfin’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $133,734.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $76,501.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $133,734.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,501.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Articles

