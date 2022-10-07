Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Champion Iron in a report released on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$279.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.70 million.

Champion Iron Price Performance

CIA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.

CIA opened at C$4.62 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$3.71 and a 12-month high of C$7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.51.

About Champion Iron

(Get Rating)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.