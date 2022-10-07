RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €975.00 ($994.90) to €860.00 ($877.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $716.33.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RTLLF opened at $538.40 on Monday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $420.00 and a 52 week high of $1,037.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $539.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $598.84.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

