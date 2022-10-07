Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Trading Down 10.5%

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) fell 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.94. 52,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 114,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RAIN. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Rain Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91. The company has a market cap of $117.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 62,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 56,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

