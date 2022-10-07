Rabet Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $58,808.76 (RBT)

Rabet (RBT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Rabet has a total market cap of $58,808.76 and approximately $12,912.00 worth of Rabet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rabet has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One Rabet token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rabet Token Profile

Rabet’s genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Rabet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. The official website for Rabet is rabet.io. Rabet’s official Twitter account is @rabetofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rabet is blog.rabet.io.

Buying and Selling Rabet

According to CryptoCompare, “Rabet (RBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Stellar platform. Rabet has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rabet is 0.00440071 USD and is up 3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $339.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rabet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rabet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rabet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rabet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

