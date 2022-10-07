QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 18.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 47,916 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. XXEC Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 75.0% during the second quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,165 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.2% during the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.9% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,080 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.40. The stock had a trading volume of 292,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,026,263. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $137.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.29.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

