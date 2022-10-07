QuackInu (QUACK) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

QuackInu (QUACK) traded down 68.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. QuackInu has a total market cap of $61,909.24 and approximately $17,789.00 worth of QuackInu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuackInu token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QuackInu has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuackInu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145783 BTC.

QuackInu Profile

QuackInu’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. The official website for QuackInu is quackinu.com. QuackInu’s official Twitter account is @quackbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QuackInu

According to CryptoCompare, “QuackInu (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QuackInu has a current supply of 0. The last known price of QuackInu is 0.00000001 USD and is up 59.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quackinu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuackInu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuackInu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuackInu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuackInu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuackInu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.