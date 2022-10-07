Qatar World Cup (QATAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $20,969.06

Qatar World Cup (QATAR) traded down 63.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Qatar World Cup has traded down 95.6% against the dollar. One Qatar World Cup token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qatar World Cup has a total market capitalization of $20,969.06 and $14,777.00 worth of Qatar World Cup was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qatar World Cup Token Profile

Qatar World Cup launched on August 2nd, 2022. Qatar World Cup’s total supply is 888,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. The official website for Qatar World Cup is www.qatar2022.ink. The Reddit community for Qatar World Cup is https://reddit.com/r/qatar2022_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qatar World Cup’s official message board is medium.com/@qatarworldcup__. Qatar World Cup’s official Twitter account is @qatarworldcup__.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qatar World Cup (QATAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qatar World Cup has a current supply of 888,888,888,888 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qatar World Cup is 0.00000029 USD and is down -4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,969.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qatar2022.ink/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qatar World Cup directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qatar World Cup should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qatar World Cup using one of the exchanges listed above.

