Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Shares Up 5.4%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Rating) shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.27. 939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

Qantas Airways Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

