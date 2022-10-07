Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Umpqua Holdings Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Umpqua in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Umpqua’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Umpqua Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Umpqua

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Umpqua during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 138.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

