Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Broadstone Net Lease in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Broadstone Net Lease’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

NYSE BNL opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 147.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,698,000 after purchasing an additional 269,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,903,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,659,000 after purchasing an additional 36,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,813,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,259,000 after purchasing an additional 383,595 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,446,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,682,000 after acquiring an additional 137,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,059,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,241,000 after acquiring an additional 140,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

