PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Stock Price Down 22.6%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 22.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PRTC. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

PureTech Health Stock Down 17.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health

PureTech Health Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of PureTech Health plc ( NASDAQ:PRTC Get Rating ) by 2,100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

