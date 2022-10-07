PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Stock Price Down 22.6%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 22.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.
Several research firms have issued reports on PRTC. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01.
PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.
