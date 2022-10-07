PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells $65,031.68 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $65,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,489 shares in the company, valued at $492,602.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PubMatic stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,278. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $943.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. PubMatic had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in PubMatic by 46.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $6,573,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PubMatic by 527.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 169,909 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in PubMatic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in PubMatic by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 55,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
