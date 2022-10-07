PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells $65,031.68 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $65,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,489 shares in the company, valued at $492,602.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PubMatic stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,278. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $943.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. PubMatic had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PUBM. KeyCorp cut PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in PubMatic by 46.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $6,573,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PubMatic by 527.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 169,909 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in PubMatic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in PubMatic by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 55,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

