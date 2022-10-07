Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Public Storage by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Public Storage by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Public Storage Stock Down 2.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.58.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $6.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.19. The company had a trading volume of 39,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,702. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.30. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.39. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $284.01 and a 52-week high of $421.76.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

