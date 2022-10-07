Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.60.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE PEG opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $56.05 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,980.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,391 shares of company stock worth $811,479 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,226,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,975,982,000 after purchasing an additional 582,339 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,006 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,974 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,071,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,197,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.