Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEGGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE PEG opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $56.05 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,980.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,391 shares of company stock worth $811,479 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,226,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,975,982,000 after purchasing an additional 582,339 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,006 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,974 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,071,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,197,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.