Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Lowered to $118.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.95% from the company’s current price.

PRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Shares of PRU opened at $92.95 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 36,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 21,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 34.8% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

