Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Up 3.8%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.93 and last traded at $59.66. 7,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,362,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRTA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Prothena Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.60.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.12 million. Research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $14,798.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Prothena news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 42,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $1,368,478.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $103,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,798.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,633,996. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prothena by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,464,000 after acquiring an additional 567,706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 74.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,625,000 after buying an additional 291,800 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at about $9,799,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,925,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,425,000 after buying an additional 249,784 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after buying an additional 215,607 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

