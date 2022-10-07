ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Up 3.9%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.42. 901,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 74,647,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Up 4.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVXY. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,906,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,250.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 535,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 495,781 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,376,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,303,000.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

