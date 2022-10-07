ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Stock Price Up 2%

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $14.39. Approximately 539,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 29,160,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 457,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 246,310 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $659,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $4,347,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the period.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

