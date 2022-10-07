ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.67

Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 75548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,072,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,550,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 522,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 19,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 188,106 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.