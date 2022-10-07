Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
PFIE stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 million, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.90. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.59.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Profire Energy had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
