Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Trading Down 5.8 %

PFIE stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 million, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.90. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.59.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Profire Energy had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy

About Profire Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,062,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 957,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.