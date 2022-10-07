Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) Trading Down 0.4%

Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 3,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 17,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

Procure Space ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procure Space ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Procure Space ETF by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Procure Space ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Procure Space ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Procure Space ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Procure Space ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

