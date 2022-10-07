Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $9.12 Million Stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund makes up approximately 2.5% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFB. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 749,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 49,574 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 684,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,387 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 14.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 491,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 62,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 28.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 438,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 96,755 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AFB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. 206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,741. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $15.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

