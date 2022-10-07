Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,740 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Municipal Income accounts for about 0.9% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned 2.24% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DMF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. 64,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,740. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

