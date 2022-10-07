Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,034 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 18.5% in the second quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 118,211 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 148,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,468 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,503,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.03. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

