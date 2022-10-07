Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PVG stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $2,932,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 286,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 829,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,087,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 2,602.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

