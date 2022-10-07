Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Premier Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON PFD opened at GBX 97.70 ($1.18) on Thursday. Premier Foods has a one year low of GBX 90.70 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 128.20 ($1.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £843.45 million and a PE ratio of 1,085.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 112.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roisin Donnelly purchased 45,651 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £50,216.10 ($60,676.78).

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

