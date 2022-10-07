Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Piper Sandler

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$74.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.08% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$112.15.
Precision Drilling Stock Performance
TSE PD opened at C$81.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$37.90 and a 1 year high of C$109.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -5.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$80.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$85.65.
About Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.
