PPL (NYSE:PPL) Upgraded to Buy by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of PPL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.75.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.77. PPL has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $2,254,851. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PPL

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,936,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,201,889,000 after buying an additional 1,176,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 39.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,891,000 after buying an additional 2,662,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,030,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,870,000 after buying an additional 57,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About PPL



PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

