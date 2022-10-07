Post Holdings Partnering (OTCMKTS:PSPCU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Post Holdings Partnering Corp (OTCMKTS:PSPCU – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 615 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Post Holdings Partnering Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Post Holdings Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post Holdings Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.