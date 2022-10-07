PolyCub Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $21,275.18 (POLYCUB)

PolyCub (POLYCUB) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, PolyCub has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PolyCub token can now be purchased for about $0.0532 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolyCub has a market cap of $21,275.18 and $11,646.00 worth of PolyCub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003259 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00145734 BTC.

PolyCub Token Profile

PolyCub launched on March 4th, 2022. PolyCub’s total supply is 1,700,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,000 tokens. PolyCub’s official Twitter account is @financeleo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PolyCub is https://reddit.com/r/leofinance. PolyCub’s official message board is leofinance.io/@leofinance. The official website for PolyCub is polycub.com.

PolyCub Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PolyCub (POLYCUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. PolyCub has a current supply of 1,700,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PolyCub is 0.05379327 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $653.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polycub.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolyCub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolyCub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolyCub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

