Polychain Monsters Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and $485,462.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters token can now be bought for $1.28 or 0.00006571 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,454.38 or 1.00006265 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002453 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00052789 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00063868 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022329 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 tokens. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @polychainmon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polychain Monsters is https://reddit.com/r/polychainmonsters. Polychain Monsters’ official message board is medium.com/polkamon. Polychain Monsters’ official website is polychainmonsters.com.

Polychain Monsters Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polychain Monsters has a current supply of 9,166,468.0705 with 3,410,184.57337671 in circulation. The last known price of Polychain Monsters is 1.28918441 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $384,108.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polychainmonsters.com/.”

