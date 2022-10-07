Plian (PI) 1-Day Volume Hits $59,230.00

Plian (PI) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, Plian has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Plian coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Plian has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $59,230.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,687.38 or 1.00061161 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003048 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00051862 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063328 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022209 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Plian Profile

PI is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 915,934,131 coins. The official message board for Plian is plian-org.medium.com. Plian’s official website is plian.org. Plian’s official Twitter account is @plian_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Plian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Plian (PI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Plian has a current supply of 1,561,546,868 with 915,862,781 in circulation. The last known price of Plian is 0.00428019 USD and is down -11.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $22,018.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plian.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

