Piper Sandler Lowers Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $40.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 0.4 %

BROS opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,144,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $3,933,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,032 shares in the company, valued at $54,010,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,144,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,648 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth $10,332,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 187.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after acquiring an additional 290,182 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $13,896,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at $15,007,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at $12,187,000.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

