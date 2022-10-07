Piper Sandler Lowers Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Price Target to $159.00

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 24.15% from the company’s current price.

Alexander’s Price Performance

NYSE ALX opened at $209.63 on Friday. Alexander’s has a 1-year low of $205.00 and a 1-year high of $299.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 10.43.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alexander’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the first quarter worth about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 70.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 12.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.