Piper Sandler Increases Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $80.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PFG. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $78.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,066 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,251,000 after buying an additional 2,916,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,576,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,017,000 after buying an additional 756,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,992.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,956,000 after buying an additional 726,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

